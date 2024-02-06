Jackson approves some distribution of ARPA funds for chamber, UJRO

Jackson Board of Aldermen approved Monday, July 17, distribution of up to $200,000 each from city-received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).

"We have specific projects we've approved," Mayor Dwain Hahs said.

Chamber

"For the chamber, the largest share of money is expected to be spent on a digital sign outside the chamber's offices at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. that will mirror the one north of town outside our civic center on East Deerwood Drive. We've also OK'd a tourism website and printed materials such as brochures and handouts," Hahs said.

On Sept. 19, Brian Gerau, executive director of the chamber, said he anticipated the electronic sign will be 5-feet by 10-feet in size.

Printed materials will include, Gerau said, brochures, maps, postcards, T-shirts, bags, mugs and display fixtures, plus money to call attention to Jackson on social media.

"The ultimate goal is to draw more people to Jackson so they see the great quality of life we have here," Gerau said in an interview last year with the Southeast Missourian.

In his 2022 remarks, Gerau noted other Missouri cities in the region -- Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve -- have all made financial commitments to tourism.

"I think we are definitely behind (those cities) because we don't have designated tourism money specifically for Jackson," Gerau said previously.