Jackson approves some distribution of ARPA funds for chamber, UJRO

Jackson Board of Aldermen approved Monday, July 17, distribution of up to $200,000 each from city-received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).
"We have specific projects we've approved," Mayor Dwain Hahs said.
"For the chamber, the largest share of money is expected to be spent on a digital sign outside the chamber's offices at 1846 E. Jackson Blvd. that will mirror the one north of town outside our civic center on East Deerwood Drive. We've also OK'd a tourism website and printed materials such as brochures and handouts," Hahs said.
On Sept. 19, Brian Gerau, executive director of the chamber, said he anticipated the electronic sign will be 5-feet by 10-feet in size.
Printed materials will include, Gerau said, brochures, maps, postcards, T-shirts, bags, mugs and display fixtures, plus money to call attention to Jackson on social media.
"The ultimate goal is to draw more people to Jackson so they see the great quality of life we have here," Gerau said in an interview last year with the Southeast Missourian.
In his 2022 remarks, Gerau noted other Missouri cities in the region -- Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Perryville and Ste. Genevieve -- have all made financial commitments to tourism.
"I think we are definitely behind (those cities) because we don't have designated tourism money specifically for Jackson," Gerau said previously.
"The first project for Uptown Jackson Revitalization using ARPA money is the rehabilitation of the old courthouse fountain, which we're doing in cooperation with Cape Girardeau County," Hahs said, noting the work will be part of the overall 1908-era courthouse renovation. Jackson's Penzel Construction is acting as general contractor.
Peewee Keys, the county's building and grounds supervisor, said in February 2022 the 61-year-old fountain is a cherished part of Jackson's history.
"You don't see a lot of fountains anymore and it's kind of cool to have one. When you have events, people sit at the edge of it and throw nickels and dimes and quarters inside. The fountain is a centerpiece of the Old Courthouse and of Jackson itself," Keys told the Southeast Missourian.
Hahs also said UJRO will undertake various signage in the uptown business district,
Janna Clifton, the not-for-profit's executive director, presented a 13-page proposal Sept. 6 to include directional, informational and entry signage.
UJRO will also utilize ARPA funds to purchase equipment to install free wireless internet in uptown Jackson. Circle Fiber will provide the service.
In a June 2022 interview with the Southeast Missourian, Circle Fiber's leadership committed to providing free Wi-Fi to part of the county seat municipality.
"We're planning to bring it to City Park, to uptown Jackson and to the area around Jackson High School's stadium known as the Pit," said Kevin Cantwell of Big River Communications, Circle Fiber's parent company.
Big River was sold in February to Peoria, Illinois-based i3 Broadband.
Hahs said the city has had its ARPA money in an interest-bearing account, which now has $3.1 million. Roughly half the funds, he said, are currently designated for the city parks' system.
