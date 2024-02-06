Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holiday

In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov. 28.

For residents with usual Monday trash pickup, the collection date next week will be Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tuesday's collection date is unchanged.

Jackson's recycling center at 508 Eastview Court and the city's yard waste pits will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, but open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Of note

No special pickups will be scheduled during the week of Nov. 28.

Pickups resume the week of Dec. 5, and may be scheduled for completion Monday, Dec, 5, Tuesday, Dec. 6, or Thursday, Dec. 8.