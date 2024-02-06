Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holiday

In observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov. 28.
For residents with usual Monday trash pickup, the collection date next week will be Tuesday, Nov. 29. Tuesday's collection date is unchanged.
Jackson's recycling center at 508 Eastview Court and the city's yard waste pits will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, but open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
No special pickups will be scheduled during the week of Nov. 28.
Pickups resume the week of Dec. 5, and may be scheduled for completion Monday, Dec, 5, Tuesday, Dec. 6, or Thursday, Dec. 8.
To submit a special pickup request, complete the form at www.jacksonmo.org/Pickup.aspx.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300; or visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
City of Jackson Public Works confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 22, a sanitary sewer overflow on the east side of the city near Klaus Park Village subdivision has been repaired.
On Monday, Nov. 21, the force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured and was shut down, and the leak stopped but not before some sewage showed up in a ditch leading to Ramsey Branch.
According to a release from Public Works director Kent Peetz's office, emergency utility locators were called in, city crews excavated the site and repairs to the sewage pipe were made by early evening Monday.
Out of an abundance of caution, residents and their families living in or near the subdivisions of Klaus Park Village, Ramsey Branch, Crystal Springs Estates and Willowbrook Bend were advised Monday to stay out of the creek water flowing in Ramsey Branch until further notice.
