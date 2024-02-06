Jackson aldermen to decide on disputed apartment project

Residents of Broadridge Subdivision in Jackson spoke against allowing construction of a 26-unit apartment building on a plot of land owned by developer Shawn Wren, at a public hearing held May 21 during the board of aldermen regular meeting.

Tonightï¿½s board of aldermen meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at city hall, 101 Court St. in Jackson, includes action on whether to allow changes to the city zoning ordinances, which would determine whether the project could move forward.

Wren originally had applied for a special-use permit to build two buildings, but then abandoned pursuit of the permit and went with a single-building design.

Residents of Broadridge and the surrounding area objected to the plan, citing concern about increased traffic and decreased property values.

Resident Ken Detring said at the May 21 meeting the residents were not properly informed of zoning changes in 2009 allowing all residential uses, including apartment buildings and other multifamily properties, in an office zone. Detring argued this violated citizensï¿½ due process, especially since citizens were not informed in writing of the public hearing back in 2009.

City attorney Tom Ludwig said the city is required to give notice through a newspaper if code changes will affect the entire city, but if a particular property is rezoned, then the city is required to send written notice to people within 185 feet of the rezoned area.

The 2009 change to allow all residential uses in the professional office district falls under the former category, Ludwig said, and thus did not trigger the written notice.

In response to residentsï¿½ concerns, Wren said he was not asking for any changes or modifications to the landï¿½s zoning, but was asking to be able to do what the code allows.

ï¿½The speculation is that itï¿½s going to bring in traffic congestion problems,ï¿½ Wren said, but added he believed it was unlikely all residents of the 26 apartment units would leave and return at the same times each day.

Wren said the subdivision residents were requesting changing the ordinance for the entire city, and called their request ï¿½presumptuous.ï¿½

The apartment building would be a $2 million building, he said, geared toward young professionals moving to Jackson who are not yet able to afford a down payment on a home.