Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue software

The Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an intellectual property license agreement for the SafeAcross Program, a pedestrian safety initiative, at their Monday, Jan. 6, meeting.

This authorizes the City of Jackson to use designs and media the city of Springfield made for the program for the duration of the municipalities’ three-year contract.

They also approved a request from director of administrative services Rodney Bollinger for a new horizontal baler to be placed at the city’s recycling center. Four companies had submitted bids for the project. Bollinger and sanitation foreman Collin Campbell selected that of Reaction Distributing Inc. from Ajax, Ontario, Canada.

The company’s bid was for $104,796. The City of Jackson had been awarded a grant of up to nearly $48,000 from the Southeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District to help pay for the new equipment.

Furthermore, the aldermen accepted a proposal from Brycer LLC of Warrenville, Illinois, to supply fire code compliance software services for Jackson Fire and Rescue. The company will provide a three-year contract for the city to use The Compliance Engine, a web-based service that tracks inspections, testing and maintenance code compliance for fire protection systems.

They also approved Mayor Dwain Hahs signing depository agreements with eight Jackson banks. These are First State Community Bank, Commerce Bank, First Midwest Bank, First Missouri State Bank, The Bank of Missouri, US Bank, Southern Bank and Wood & Huston Bank.

Study session results

During the meeting’s study session, city staff presented updates for future projects.