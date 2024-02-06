All sections
NewsMay 16, 2023

Jackson aldermen review pedestrian safety study

A growing population for Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat, has led city leaders to seek ways to keep the Main Street corridor between West Jackson Boulevard (Highway 72) and Hope Street (U.S. 61) safe for pedestrians and others. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson grew 12.5% between 2010 and 2020...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An example of a speed cushion is seen in this representation. A cushion, a less disruptive form of a speed bump, is placed on selected roadways to reduce the speed of vehicles, said St. Louis-based Lochmueller Group, author of a 32-page study presented Monday, May 15, to Jackson's Board of Aldermen.
An example of a speed cushion is seen in this representation. A cushion, a less disruptive form of a speed bump, is placed on selected roadways to reduce the speed of vehicles, said St. Louis-based Lochmueller Group, author of a 32-page study presented Monday, May 15, to Jackson's Board of Aldermen.Lochmueller Group

A growing population for Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat, has led city leaders to seek ways to keep the Main Street corridor between West Jackson Boulevard (Highway 72) and Hope Street (U.S. 61) safe for pedestrians and others.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson grew 12.5% between 2010 and 2020.

The city sought and received funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Temporary Engineering Assistance Program to help its leaders deal with the explosive growth.

The first fruit of that effort, a 32-page pedestrian safety study report, was formally presented Monday, May 15, to the city's Board of Aldermen.

"We want to keep the small-town atmosphere as we grow," city administrator Jim Roach said.

A representation of a curb extension, also called a "bump out," is seen in this graphic. Such extensions, Lochmueller Group officials said, reduce pavement width at intersections. The effect, the company said, is to cut down on vehicular speed and improve visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.
A representation of a curb extension, also called a "bump out," is seen in this graphic. Such extensions, Lochmueller Group officials said, reduce pavement width at intersections. The effect, the company said, is to cut down on vehicular speed and improve visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.Lochmueller Group
A representation of a curb extension, also called a "bump out," is seen in this graphic. Such extensions, Lochmueller Group officials said, reduce pavement width at intersections. The effect, the company said, is to cut down on vehicular speed and improve visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.
A representation of a curb extension, also called a "bump out," is seen in this graphic. Such extensions, Lochmueller Group officials said, reduce pavement width at intersections. The effect, the company said, is to cut down on vehicular speed and improve visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.Lochmueller Group
St. Louis-based Lochmueller Group submitted the plan, which was part of the board's meeting packet, with a series of recommendations:

  • Centerline striping throughout the Main Street corridor.
  • Crosswalk on the east side of Jackson Boulevard with a future pedestrian connection to the neighborhood south of the intersection.
  • A 5-foot-wide sidewalk along both sides of Main Street between Jackson Boulevard and Farmington Road.
  • Consolidate curb cuts along the north side of Main Street.
  • Curb extensions to the trail crossing along Main Street and consider raising the crosswalk.
  • Transverse rumble strips along Main Street to help warn vehicles of the trail crossing.
  • Pedestrian scale lighting along Main Street within the borders of uptown Jackson.
  • Make Main Street and Missouri Street an all-way stop-controlled intersection or add curb extensions to improve visibility.
  • Raise the intersection of Main Street and High Street with three separate crosswalks.
  • Add a curb extension to Barton Street to shorten the pedestrian crossing.
  • Strategically remove some on-street parking spaces to improve intersection sight distance, mainly on High and Court streets.

City staff will review Lochmueller's proposal and bring specific action plans for future aldermanic action, Roach said, noting no funding has been dedicated for any of Lochmueller's ideas.

Roach said the first item on Lochmueller's list, centerline striping, may be an initial step.

This option was discussed during the board's study session Monday.

"We are proposing this pavement painting be done first to help enhance safety by controlling traffic speeds," Roach said.

Lochmueller's plan calls for centerline striping in the municipality to be done at a total cost of $29,900.

Roach acknowledged the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act fund allotment could be assigned to this project if aldermen concur.

