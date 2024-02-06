Jackson aldermen review pedestrian safety study

A growing population for Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat, has led city leaders to seek ways to keep the Main Street corridor between West Jackson Boulevard (Highway 72) and Hope Street (U.S. 61) safe for pedestrians and others.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson grew 12.5% between 2010 and 2020.
The city sought and received funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Temporary Engineering Assistance Program to help its leaders deal with the explosive growth.
The first fruit of that effort, a 32-page pedestrian safety study report, was formally presented Monday, May 15, to the city's Board of Aldermen.
"We want to keep the small-town atmosphere as we grow," city administrator Jim Roach said.
St. Louis-based Lochmueller Group submitted the plan, which was part of the board's meeting packet, with a series of recommendations:
City staff will review Lochmueller's proposal and bring specific action plans for future aldermanic action, Roach said, noting no funding has been dedicated for any of Lochmueller's ideas.
Roach said the first item on Lochmueller's list, centerline striping, may be an initial step.
This option was discussed during the board's study session Monday.
"We are proposing this pavement painting be done first to help enhance safety by controlling traffic speeds," Roach said.
Lochmueller's plan calls for centerline striping in the municipality to be done at a total cost of $29,900.
Roach acknowledged the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act fund allotment could be assigned to this project if aldermen concur.
