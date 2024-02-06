Jackson aldermen review pedestrian safety study

A growing population for Jackson, the Cape Girardeau County seat, has led city leaders to seek ways to keep the Main Street corridor between West Jackson Boulevard (Highway 72) and Hope Street (U.S. 61) safe for pedestrians and others.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Jackson grew 12.5% between 2010 and 2020.

The city sought and received funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation's Temporary Engineering Assistance Program to help its leaders deal with the explosive growth.

The first fruit of that effort, a 32-page pedestrian safety study report, was formally presented Monday, May 15, to the city's Board of Aldermen.

"We want to keep the small-town atmosphere as we grow," city administrator Jim Roach said.

A representation of a curb extension, also called a "bump out," is seen in this graphic. Such extensions, Lochmueller Group officials said, reduce pavement width at intersections. The effect, the company said, is to cut down on vehicular speed and improve visibility for bicyclists and pedestrians. Lochmueller Group