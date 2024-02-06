All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2021

Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance report

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement.

Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting Wednesday night.

The one-page financial summary, submitted by Jackson city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker, shows a growth in the city's treasury from $37,412,848.23 as of July 1 to $38,506,938.40 on Dec. 31.

The balance sheet indicated significant growth in several fund balances over the past six months, including the city's sales tax, electric surplus, landfill, health insurance, and water and sewer surplus funds.

Among other actions Wednesday night during their regular meeting, the aldermen:

  • Approved city administrator Jim Roach's appointment of staff engineer Clint Brown, who recently passed his professional engineering examination, to serve as Jackson's city engineer.
  • Approved a task order authorization in the amount of $361,000 to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, for engineering services related to an electric substation project on South Old Orchard Road.
  • Adopted an ordinance authorizing Mayor Dwain Hahs to execute a general warranty deed to BRS LLC of Cape Girardeau for Lot No. 1 in the first phase of the Jackson North Industrial Park Subdivision.
  • Accepted the bid of CE Contracting Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in the amount of $676,731.60 for work on the second phase of the Williams Creek sanitary sewer extension project.

Following a brief public hearing, the aldermen also passed an ordinance approving the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments LLC, in the vicinity of the new Blazin' Car Wash near the Jackson Walmart.

The aldermen also set Feb. 17 as the date for two public hearings on:

  • Requirements of the state-mandated municipal separate storm sewer system permit, which focuses on the management of stormwater, as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
  • Proposed rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract at the east end of Ridge Road, east of the Bent Creek Subdivision, Phase 6, from R-2 single-family residential to R-4 general residential as submitted by Williams Brothers Contracting LLC and BBratz LLC.

Jackson Board of Aldermen regular business meetings are normally held on the first and third Monday nights of each month. However, the meeting was moved this week to Wednesday night to avoid conflict with observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

