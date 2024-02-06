Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance report

The City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement.

Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting Wednesday night.

The one-page financial summary, submitted by Jackson city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker, shows a growth in the city's treasury from $37,412,848.23 as of July 1 to $38,506,938.40 on Dec. 31.

The balance sheet indicated significant growth in several fund balances over the past six months, including the city's sales tax, electric surplus, landfill, health insurance, and water and sewer surplus funds.

Among other actions Wednesday night during their regular meeting, the aldermen: