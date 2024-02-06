Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance report

The City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement.
Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting Wednesday night.
The one-page financial summary, submitted by Jackson city clerk and treasurer Liza Walker, shows a growth in the city's treasury from $37,412,848.23 as of July 1 to $38,506,938.40 on Dec. 31.
The balance sheet indicated significant growth in several fund balances over the past six months, including the city's sales tax, electric surplus, landfill, health insurance, and water and sewer surplus funds.
Among other actions Wednesday night during their regular meeting, the aldermen:
Following a brief public hearing, the aldermen also passed an ordinance approving the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments LLC, in the vicinity of the new Blazin' Car Wash near the Jackson Walmart.
The aldermen also set Feb. 17 as the date for two public hearings on:
Jackson Board of Aldermen regular business meetings are normally held on the first and third Monday nights of each month. However, the meeting was moved this week to Wednesday night to avoid conflict with observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
