Jackson aldermen discuss Shawnee/Main roundabout timeline

Plans to construct a roundabout at Shawnee Boulevard and East Main Street in Jackson are moving ahead, and a construction schedule was discussed at Monday's regular board of aldermen meeting study session.

Cochran Engineering's David Christensen had presented a potential schedule in February, and city engineer Clint Brown then prepared an estimated timeline based on Christensen's data and other information.

Brown said the project will require easements, and those can't be requested until construction plans for the roundabout are complete, “because we don't know exactly how much easement we need.”

Easement acquisition is likely to begin in May, Brown said, and estimated it could take about 90 days.

A major utility line must also be moved, said city director of electric utilities Don Schuette.

City administrator Jim Roach noted the line may be moved only in spring or fall, because of the load on the line.

That could be a factor in the timeline, depending on how easement acquisition goes, Brown said.

Advertising for bids will take a month, “as this is a significantly big project,” Brown said.

Brown said Christensen estimated five months for construction, not accounting for any weather delays.