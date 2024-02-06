Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoning

Voter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions.
Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in their study session Tuesday, Jan. 3, laying out questions for city officeholders to answer when it comes to zoning.
Among those queries are the following:
Sanders' memo identifies a "comprehensive facility" as those venues licensed by the state to handle both recreational and medical marijuana. She also notes establishing hours of operation would not apply to personal property.
Study sessions are for aldermanic discussion only. Decisions, via voting, are reserved for regular sessions.
"We currently have one licensed medical marijuana facility in Jackson awaiting license conversion — the dispensary Good Day Farm at 1336 Clover Drive, at the corner of Clover and East Jackson Boulevard. A second existing business not intending to apply for a marijuana license, intends to sell fertilizers to help grow marijuana, glass pipes and other paraphernalia, and is interested in adding a "smoking lounge" where customers can bring their own marijuana and 'hang out,'" read Sanders' memo.
Missourians who voted in the Nov. 8 election approved Proposition 3, the Marijuana Legislation Initiative — which permitted recreational marijuana in the state — by a 53% to 47% vote. In Cape Girardeau County, 56% of voters cast "no" ballots on Prop. 3.
In 2018, state voters OK'd the sale of medical marijuana by a 65% to 35% vote.
