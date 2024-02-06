All sections
NewsApril 7, 2020

Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Dru Reeves describes the eating habits of two sulcata tortoises, Duckie and Sheldon, as they eat a meal of fresh greens and squash Sept. 12 at Reeves Reptile Rescue in Jackson.
Dru Reeves describes the eating habits of two sulcata tortoises, Duckie and Sheldon, as they eat a meal of fresh greens and squash Sept. 12 at Reeves Reptile Rescue in Jackson.BEN MATTHEWS

A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a “reptile rescue organization” in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night.

The aldermen, participating from multiple locations on the city’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the virus outbreak, voted 6-2 against the request from Dru and Tara Reeves to operate Reeves Reptile Rescue at 2745 Mansfield Place in Jackson’s Savannah Ridge Subdivision. Several subdivision residents appeared at a public hearing March 16 asking that the permit not be approved, saying it would adversely affect the character of the neighborhood. A vote on the permit was postponed until Monday night.

Alderman Larry Cunningham was one of those who voted against the request, saying while he has often voted to approve special-use permits on other occasions, “this will not be one of them.”

Cunningham said he was concerned about how the neighborhood could be impacted by the collection of various reptiles at the Reeves’ residence and he asked other aldermen to vote “no” along with him. The two votes in favor of the permit were cast by aldermen Joe Bob Baker and David Hitt.

Without the special-use permit, Dru Reeves has indicated he will continue to keep and care for reptiles as a “hobby,” which, according to Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig, is permissible because Jackson does not have an ordinance prohibiting it.

In other business during the board’s “virtual” business meeting, the aldermen:

  • Approved an amendment to the city’s code of ordinances to empower the city administrator or, in the event of his or her absence, the assistant city manager, certain authorities in times of “extreme emergencies” such as earthquakes, tornados or other disasters.
  • Approved three task order authorizations in the amount of $40,000, $44,000 and $17,500 to Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, related to engineering services for the city’s utility operations and a $24,000 task order authorization to 1898 & Co., a division of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. of Kansas City, Missouri, for engineering services related to the city’s 2020 electric utility rate study update.
  • Approved an amendment to the city’s ordinances related to the sale of tobacco products, bringing the city’s regulations in line with those of the State of Missouri regarding the age of people eligible to purchase tobacco.
  • Approved a change order in the amount of $7,809.89 to Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, related to Jackson’s 2019 concrete pavement improvement program.
  • Approved a $25,405 change order to Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in connection with phase one of the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project.
  • Authorized a contract agreement with Cape Girardeau County related to street repairs on North Missouri Street next to the county’s new courthouse.
  • Approved the minor plat of Penzel Subdivision as submitted by West Hubble Development 325.

