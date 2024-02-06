Jackson Aldermen deny reptile-rescue permit in 'virtual' meeting

A special-use permit that would have allowed a Jackson couple to operate a “reptile rescue organization” in their residentially-zone home was denied by the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night.

The aldermen, participating from multiple locations on the city’s YouTube channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the virus outbreak, voted 6-2 against the request from Dru and Tara Reeves to operate Reeves Reptile Rescue at 2745 Mansfield Place in Jackson’s Savannah Ridge Subdivision. Several subdivision residents appeared at a public hearing March 16 asking that the permit not be approved, saying it would adversely affect the character of the neighborhood. A vote on the permit was postponed until Monday night.

Alderman Larry Cunningham was one of those who voted against the request, saying while he has often voted to approve special-use permits on other occasions, “this will not be one of them.”

Cunningham said he was concerned about how the neighborhood could be impacted by the collection of various reptiles at the Reeves’ residence and he asked other aldermen to vote “no” along with him. The two votes in favor of the permit were cast by aldermen Joe Bob Baker and David Hitt.