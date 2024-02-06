Jackson aldermen delay vote on reptile rescue special-use permit

After nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned neighborhood.

The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission last month voted to approve the request of Dru and Tara Reeves to operate Reeves Reptile Rescue at 2745 Mansfield Place and forwarded the matter to the aldermen for a public hearing and vote Monday night.

Several people spoke during the hearing in favor of the request, but several others appeared in opposition, including Arika Winborne, who presented a petition signed by nearly three dozen residents of the Savannah Ridge Subdivision where she and the Reeves reside.

"My primary concern of is not the validity or worth of what they're doing, but rather where they are doing it," she said. Winborne cited Jackson's Code of Ordinances, which, she said, prohibit activities that "increase traffic hazards or congestion" and "adversely affect the character of the neighborhood."

It was noted during the hearing the home-based reptile rescue hosted an open house last fall that drew approximately 150 people and approval of a special-use permit might lead to similar events in the future.

"I believe Reeves Reptile Rescue does an amazing job in regard to education and the care they extend to these animals," Winborne said, echoing the sentiments of many in attendance. "However, as a teacher, I encourage my students to follow the rules and think about how their actions affect other people. And, unfortunately, (the Reeves') actions have the potential to affect too many people in Savannah Ridge."

During their discussion later Monday night, the aldermen debated whether it was even necessary for them to vote on a special-use permit since Jackson's ordinances are vague regarding the housing of reptiles in a residentially-zoned area of the city and whether Reeves Reptile Rescue was operating as a "business" because it has volunteers and offers tours and reptile adoption services.

At one point, Dru Reeves told the aldermen he is willing to eliminate tours and other services and withdraw the permit request.

"The animals will be in my basement no matter what you do," he said.