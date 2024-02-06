All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2020
Jackson aldermen delay vote on reptile rescue special-use permit
After nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned neighborhood...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Tara Reeves cradles Fritz, a 4-foot-long, 15-pound tegu lizard, before setting it down to roam about the basement Sept. 12at Reeves Reptile Rescue in Jackson.
Tara Reeves cradles Fritz, a 4-foot-long, 15-pound tegu lizard, before setting it down to roam about the basement Sept. 12at Reeves Reptile Rescue in Jackson.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian, file

After nearly two hours of public input and debate, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night was unable to decide whether to grant a special-use permit to allow the operation of a reptile rescue organization in a residentially-zoned neighborhood.

The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission last month voted to approve the request of Dru and Tara Reeves to operate Reeves Reptile Rescue at 2745 Mansfield Place and forwarded the matter to the aldermen for a public hearing and vote Monday night.

Several people spoke during the hearing in favor of the request, but several others appeared in opposition, including Arika Winborne, who presented a petition signed by nearly three dozen residents of the Savannah Ridge Subdivision where she and the Reeves reside.

"My primary concern of is not the validity or worth of what they're doing, but rather where they are doing it," she said. Winborne cited Jackson's Code of Ordinances, which, she said, prohibit activities that "increase traffic hazards or congestion" and "adversely affect the character of the neighborhood."

It was noted during the hearing the home-based reptile rescue hosted an open house last fall that drew approximately 150 people and approval of a special-use permit might lead to similar events in the future.

"I believe Reeves Reptile Rescue does an amazing job in regard to education and the care they extend to these animals," Winborne said, echoing the sentiments of many in attendance. "However, as a teacher, I encourage my students to follow the rules and think about how their actions affect other people. And, unfortunately, (the Reeves') actions have the potential to affect too many people in Savannah Ridge."

During their discussion later Monday night, the aldermen debated whether it was even necessary for them to vote on a special-use permit since Jackson's ordinances are vague regarding the housing of reptiles in a residentially-zoned area of the city and whether Reeves Reptile Rescue was operating as a "business" because it has volunteers and offers tours and reptile adoption services.

At one point, Dru Reeves told the aldermen he is willing to eliminate tours and other services and withdraw the permit request.

"The animals will be in my basement no matter what you do," he said.

The aldermen eventually decided to delay a vote on the special-use permit until their next meeting April 6.

Business expansion

Although the aldermen chose not to vote on the special-use permit, they did approve an "inducement resolution" in support of special bond financing for the expansion of the certified public accountant firm of Kcoe Isom in Jackson. Kcoe Isom is one of the nation's largest food and agricultural consulting and accounting firms. The $2.5 million bond financing will be used to pay for a 10,000-square-foot addition to the firm's offices at 2842 Sappington Drive in Jackson, which will enable the company to add approximately 40 employees over the next four to five years, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and Area Magnet representative John Mehner, who attended the board meeting.

The aldermen will finalize the project's financing arrangements -- which include a 50% property tax abatement on the building addition over the next 10 years -- in April.

Other agenda items

In addition to approving the financing resolution for the Kcoe Isom expansion, the aldermen approved two zoning requests following brief public hearings on each:

  • The rezoning of 402 E. Adams St. from an I-2 heavy industrial district to a C-3 central business district as submitted by Gregory K. and Caroline E. Yielding.
  • A special-use permit for use of a temporary mobile office in a C-2 general commercial district at 5218 Birk Lane as submitted by Crader Tire & Retread Service.

Other action taken during the board's regular business meeting included:

  • Approval of a motion to increase expenditures by $60,100 to Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis, related to engineering services related to phase two of the city's water system facility plan implementation project.
  • Approval of a bill formalizing the contractual agreement with Cape Girardeau County in connection with the city's agreement with the county to provide joint emergency dispatch services.
  • Approval of an agreement with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization allowing it to use a portion of Jackson City Hall for UJRO offices.
  • Acceptance of a bid from Tree-Line LLC of Altenburg, Missouri, in the amount of $32,800 as part of a stockpiled brush removal project.
  • Acceptance of a bid from Robert Boitnott Painting of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $28,820 as part of a painting and rehabilitation project at the Jackson Municipal Swimming Pool.
  • Approval of a task order authorization in the amount of $3,740 to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau in connection with engineering services for the Farmington Road asphalt pavement project.
  • Approval of an ordinance abandoning a sanitary sewer easement at 2122 E. Jackson Blvd. as requested by Saint Francis Medical Center.
  • Approval of the minor plat of phase three of Warren Place Subdivision as submitted by Warren Place LC, as well as an ordinance authorizing a contract for the sale of real estate for Lot No. 1 of phase three of Warren Place Subdivision relative to the Kimbeland Lift Station bypass and upgrade project.

