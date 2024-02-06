Jackson aldermen correct 'scrivener's error,' resets tax rates

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to correct the city's 2022 property tax rates for general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and municipal band, resulting in no tax hike for 2022.

On Aug. 15, aldermen OK'd an ordinance setting the tax rates based on assessed valuations received from Cape Girardeau County.

Five weeks later, the county reported the rates were incorrect because of an over-valuation made by the office of County Assessor Bob Adams.

The county corrected its 2022 rates last week and Jackson has now followed suit, establishing the corrected city property tax rate of 86.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, representing a reduction in Aug. 15 approved rates, and identical to that established in 2021.

The ordinance uses the term "scrivener's error" to refer to the erroneous rates previously approved, which were re-set by unanimous aldermanic vote.

A scrivener, otherwise known as a scribe, is a now-obsolete term referring to a person who makes a living writing or copying written material.