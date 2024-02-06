All sections
October 4, 2022

Jackson aldermen correct 'scrivener's error,' resets tax rates

Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to correct the city's 2022 property tax rates for general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and municipal band, resulting in no tax hike for 2022. On Aug. 15, aldermen OK'd an ordinance setting the tax rates based on assessed valuations received from Cape Girardeau County...

Jeff Long
A new $78,000 LED sign for Jackson Civic Center was put into operation Sept. 26 along East Deerwood Drive near U.S. 61. Coast to Coast Signs of Scott City was the sign contractor. The Civic Center, at 381 E. Deerwood Drive, was formally opened Jan. 24, 2016. The sign was paid for utilizing private donations, according to city Parks & Recreation director Jason Lipe.
Jackson's Board of Aldermen on Monday voted to correct the city's 2022 property tax rates for general revenue, parks and recreation, cemetery and municipal band, resulting in no tax hike for 2022.

On Aug. 15, aldermen OK'd an ordinance setting the tax rates based on assessed valuations received from Cape Girardeau County.

Five weeks later, the county reported the rates were incorrect because of an over-valuation made by the office of County Assessor Bob Adams.

The county corrected its 2022 rates last week and Jackson has now followed suit, establishing the corrected city property tax rate of 86.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, representing a reduction in Aug. 15 approved rates, and identical to that established in 2021.

The ordinance uses the term "scrivener's error" to refer to the erroneous rates previously approved, which were re-set by unanimous aldermanic vote.

A scrivener, otherwise known as a scribe, is a now-obsolete term referring to a person who makes a living writing or copying written material.

Other action

Following public hearings, the following were voted on by the board members.

  • Rejected a special-use permit for a towing business submitted by Land Escapes LLC in a C-2, general commercial district, at 1405 S. Farmington Road.
  • Approved a special-use permit for shipping containers as long-term storage submitted by Brennon Todt in a C-2, general commercial district, at 957 W. Independence St.

Approved by aldermanic vote were the following:

  • $57,857.31 change order to Paving Pros of Oak Ridge for asphalt pavement improvements
  • $17,593.20 change order to Fronabarger Concreters of Oak Ridge for concrete pavement improvement.
  • $62,437.50 bid acceptance to Fronabarger for Soccer Park Phase 1 drainage improvement.
  • $101,000 task order authorization to Smith & Company Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for engineering services for Hubble Creek Recreation Trail Project Phase 3.

Study session

Matters discussed in study session often provide the board a first look at issues and matters concerning city government. No action is taken unless the items reach a regular meeting agenda.

In a relatively brief session Monday, aldermen heard one company, Lite Designs and Guttering of Benton, Missouri, had submitted a three-year bid for Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza Lighting Program. Staff is recommending acceptance of bids for $10,744.80 for 2022; $11,013.42 for 2023; and $11,288.76 for 2024. Lite's bid was the only one received.

In other study session deliberation, board members heard an update on the city's comprehensive plan and a presentation on an employee medical insurance proposal made by Todd Obergoenner of Swinford & Associates.

