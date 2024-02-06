Jackson Aldermen considering use-tax marketing proposal

Eighty-two votes. That was the difference two years ago when less than 12% of the registered voters in Jackson said no to a use-tax measure that would have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city annually.

It was the third time since 2014 Jackson voters had defeated the use-tax proposal, which would have added a sales tax to online purchases equal to the Jackson's existing sales tax rate of 2.5%.

It was also the narrowest margin of defeat, percentage-wise, in the three elections. The measure failed by a 2-to-1 margin in 2014, by a 10% margin in 2016, but by less than 7% in 2019.

Jackson city officials hope to close the gap this fall when the use-tax question goes before Jackson voters a fourth time Nov. 2.

A marketing campaign aimed at drumming up more support for the use tax will be considered by members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen when they meet in regular session Wednesday night.

The two-month marketing campaign, proposed by BOLD Marketing LLC of Cape Girardeau at a cost of $14,776, would use social media and direct mail as well as PowerPoint and video presentations to make the case for the use tax, which city officials estimate would generate about $500,000 annually.

That money, the city has proposed, would be used primarily to enhance city parks and recreation facilities.

Use tax benefits

"It's important to demonstrate who and what the use-tax revenue will benefit," said Maria Swan Childress, an account executive with BOLD Marketing and a member of the "Yes for Jackson" use-tax campaign committee.