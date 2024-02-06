Jackson aldermen approve rezoning request in split vote

The Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-2 Monday night to approve rezoning of nearly four acres along the west side of South Old Orchard Road, clearing the way for construction of a dozen duplexes on the property.

The rezoning request from R-2, single-family residential, to R-3, single and two-family residential, from Mastercraft Development LLC was tabled at the board's last meeting two weeks ago after several residents on the east side of South Old Orchard Road, in an R-2 district, voiced objection to the rezoning.

But at Monday night's meeting it was noted much of the land surrounding the R-2 district was zoned C-2, general commercial, which is a less restrictive zone than an R-3 district would be.

"They (residents in the subdivision on the east side of Old Orchard Road) have bigger problems than having this area zoned R-3," commented Alderman Dave Hitt. He and five other board members voted to changing the zoning while two members, Joe Bob Baker and Wanda Young, voted "no."

Board appointments

Also on Monday night's agenda were several appointments by Mayor Dwain Hahs to boards and committees.

New and reappointed members to those panels were: