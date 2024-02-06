Jackson aldermen approve permit for Saint Francis mobile facility

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit Monday night clearing the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to operate a temporary mobile medical office along East Jackson Boulevard while building a new, two-story medical office building at the site.

Under Jackson’s zoning ordinances, a special-use permit is required to allow placement of a mobile facility in an area zoned as C-2, a general commercial district.

Saint Francis requested the special-use permit to maintain a primary care practice and clinical services at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. during the demolition and replacement of an existing medical office building at the site. Saint Francis representatives at the meeting said work on the project will begin in the spring.

The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission voted in favor of the permit request in December and recommended its approval to the aldermen.