NewsJanuary 7, 2020

Jackson aldermen approve permit for Saint Francis mobile facility

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit Monday night clearing the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to operate a temporary mobile medical office along East Jackson Boulevard while building a new, two-story medical office building at the site...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit Monday night clearing the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to operate a temporary mobile medical office along East Jackson Boulevard while building a new, two-story medical office building at the site.

Under Jackson’s zoning ordinances, a special-use permit is required to allow placement of a mobile facility in an area zoned as C-2, a general commercial district.

Saint Francis requested the special-use permit to maintain a primary care practice and clinical services at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. during the demolition and replacement of an existing medical office building at the site. Saint Francis representatives at the meeting said work on the project will begin in the spring.

The Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission voted in favor of the permit request in December and recommended its approval to the aldermen.

Monday night’s unanimous approval by the Jackson aldermen followed a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in opposition to the request.

In other business during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Approved a motion to record Mayor Dwain Hahs’ objection to signing a previously-approved bill related to work on the South Old Orchard Road water system interconnection project near the interchange of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, also known as Center Junction. The mayor explained he is objecting to the bill, approved by the board in December, because the Missouri Department of Transportation has not yet awarded a contract for Center Junction’s diverging diamond interchange project. He said MoDOT is expected to award a contract for the interchange work later this week at which time he will withdraw his objection and sign the bill.
  • Approved the appointment of Rick Murray to the Community Outreach Board filling an unexpired term ending in May 2021.
  • Approved a bill authorizing the signing of depository agreements with Southern Bank, Wood & Huston Bank, First Missouri State Bank and U.S. Bank.
  • Accepted a proposal from KFVS12 of Cape Girardeau in the amount of $6,500 and authorizing the purchase of services related to regional marketing of the 2020 Census.
  • Approved, at no cost, a change order with Brockmiller Construction Inc. of Farmington, Missouri, related to Jackson’s wastewater treatment plant influent flow monitoring system.
  • And approved a motion to change the date of the board’s regular meeting and study session scheduled for Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 to not conflict with Presidents Day.

