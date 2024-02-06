Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position.

"I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot of cases dealing with the associate commission position," Reiminger said.

The Republican alderman first became interested in the county commission race in December when he learned incumbent Paul Koeper would not seek reelection.

Reiminger praised the work Koeper and his fellow commissioners have done, saying it would be a tough job to do better for the county than they're already doing.