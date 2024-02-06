All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Jackson alderman Dave Reiminger joins Cape Girardeau County commission race

Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position. "I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot of cases dealing with the associate commission position," Reiminger said...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Dave Reiminger
Dave Reiminger

Dave Reiminger, a longtime member on the Jackson Board of Aldermen, is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commissioner position.

"I believe that in 30 years as a city alderman in Jackson, it provides me with the leadership, in a lot of cases dealing with the associate commission position," Reiminger said.

The Republican alderman first became interested in the county commission race in December when he learned incumbent Paul Koeper would not seek reelection.

Reiminger praised the work Koeper and his fellow commissioners have done, saying it would be a tough job to do better for the county than they're already doing.

He said his own political experience gives him the know-how to vote in the best interests of constituents.

"You don't let opportunities slide by you. You've got to be aggressive and go ahead and make decisions," he said.

If elected, he said he would attend workshops and economic development meetings and learn as much as he could about the county's upcoming emergency operations center, scheduled for completion in the summer.

In addition to his alderman role, Reiminger is a Jackson Elks Lodge member, part of the Jackson Tribal Council school booster club and a Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce member.

He previously owned the Overhead Door Company of Southeast Missouri for 31 years.

Local News
