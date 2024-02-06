Jackson Agri-Business tour scheduled in July

Reported to be one of longest running agriculture-focused bus excursions in the state, the single-day 43rd annual Agri-Business Tour sponsored by Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, from University of Missouri Extension Center, 684 W. Jackson Trail.

The tour will return by 3:30 p.m. to the same location.

As in past years, there is no cost for the daylong event, but all attendees must use the transportation provided by Jackson School District.

Those planning to join the tour should RSVP by Friday, June 30, by calling (573) 243-8131 or by emailing Shannon Bain at assistant@ jacksonmochamber.org.