Its book sale time at Cape Girardeau Public Library

Is your bookshelf looking empty or have you caught all the way up on your to-be-read pile? Well, you are in luck, the Cape Girardeau Public Library is having its Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Spring Book Sale.

Friends of the Library members will get early access to the sale from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Those who aren't members but still looking for some cheap books don't have to worry, there will still be plenty of good stuff to be found. The sale will be open to the public Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5.