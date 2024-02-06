Isle Casino to host wide-ranging career fair Wednesday

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will host a career fair Wednesday featuring more than 10 local employers representing a variety of opportunities.

Isle Casino human-resources director Mark Hanko said the event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., was inspired after several years of hosting casino-only career fairs.

“Generally we hold a job fair just for our positions in the event center, and my staff came up with the idea of saying, ‘Why don’t we bring some new companies in? We’ll have more applicants and we’ll be helping the community out’... so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a try.’”

He said 11 companies signed on at first: Isle Casino, the Lutheran Home, the city of Cape Girardeau, Orgill, Gilster-Mary Lee, Schaefer’s Electrical Enclosures, Manpower, Express Employment, the Southeast Missourian, Talent Force and SoutheastHEALTH. But that list since has grown as the event nears.

“A couple of new companies, when they saw the ad in the paper, said, ‘Hey, is it too late for us to participate?’” Hanko said. “And we said, ‘Absolutely not.’”

Attendees will be able to apply for full-time and part-time positions.

The available positions range from certified nursing assistants and welders to maintenance technicians and EMT/security officers.