Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire

Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard.

The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis.

No injuries were reported, but Hollis estimated 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene.

Hollis said a mayday was issued on the second floor during the fire response: Two firefighters who were part of an interior fire attack group became disoriented and called for help.

“The building was an old grocery store than had been remodeled and renovated,” Hollis said. “Sleeping quarters had been built upstairs. From the reports I have seen, they felt it was almost like a maze, and became disoriented.”

The mayday was under control in less than 3 minutes, Hollis said.

“The damage was quite extensive,” Hollis said. “If not a total remodel, it may end up being a tear down.”

Hollis said a dollar figure was not available Friday morning.

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hollis said.