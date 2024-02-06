Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau damaged by Friday morning fire

Emergency crews responded to an early morning structure fire Friday at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 North Westend Boulevard.
The call was received at 4:52 a.m. Friday, said Cape Girardeau fire department chief Travis Hollis.
No injuries were reported, but Hollis estimated 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the scene.
Hollis said a mayday was issued on the second floor during the fire response: Two firefighters who were part of an interior fire attack group became disoriented and called for help.
“The building was an old grocery store than had been remodeled and renovated,” Hollis said. “Sleeping quarters had been built upstairs. From the reports I have seen, they felt it was almost like a maze, and became disoriented.”
The mayday was under control in less than 3 minutes, Hollis said.
“The damage was quite extensive,” Hollis said. “If not a total remodel, it may end up being a tear down.”
Hollis said a dollar figure was not available Friday morning.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hollis said.
Hollis said if a fire involves a religious structure, interstate commerce or more than $1 million in potential damage, an investigation of this nature is called for.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said by text message Friday morning, “We are asking for anyone who may have driven by the Muslim Center shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, when fire crews arrived on scene, to call into the Cape Girardeau Police Department and speak with detectives.”
The fire was a second alarm, the department’s third tier of response, Hollis said, and the department received aid from Jackson, Scott City and Gordonville fire departments.
The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began Thursday night.
The building at 298 N. Westend Boulevard was formerly Fischer’s Market, which closed in 1987, and later housed Cornerstone Church, an Independent Pentecostal group, according to the Southeast Missourian archives.
Vandalism at the Center in 2009 resulted in hate crime charges, according to previous reporting.
Friday night, special agent in charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting fire to the center.
The FBI, ATF, and Missouri Division of Fire Safety are assisting the Cape Girardeau Police Department with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact FBI St. Louis at (314) 589-2500 or going online at www.tips.fbi.gov.
