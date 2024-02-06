With tears in his eyes, Shafiq Malik did his best to lead the Fajr prayer on the first morning of Ramadan. Still, he could hear the sound of a fire destroying his house of worship next door.

While the building has been declared a total loss, the faithfulness of those gathered Friday morning remains very much intact.

When asked about damages from the Friday fire, local imam and Southeast Missouri State University professor Tahsin Khalid quoted Chapter 2, Verse 155 of the Quran.

“And be sure, we shall test you with some fear and hunger, some loss of goods or life or fruits of your hard work, but give glad news to those who patiently persevere.”

In the 48 hours after the incident, headlines about the suspicious fire began appearing in national and global news outlets, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the New York Times and Al Jazeera, and garnering the attention Gov. Mike Parson, who condemned the attack as “cowardly” on social media.

After taking time to collect his emotions after the incident, Malik sat with a group of local leaders within the Islamic Center’s community before sundown Sunday and echoed Khalid’s beliefs.

“We believe in God’s almighty wisdom in every action,” Malik said. “... It’s a trial on us — how we react to it, how we deal with it, how we deal with the community, how we deal with one another. It’s a trial on us, so we have to be steadfast in our beliefs and stick together and be strong.”

Even with their continued religious confidence, the group acknowledged feelings of pain, fear and terror among themselves, their families and their community.

“It terrified us, and it terrorized our children,” one member of the group said with Malik in agreement. “If you want to call it a terrorist act, that’s up to you.”