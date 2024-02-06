Islamic Center, Cape School District to offer back-to-school support

To help alleviate back-to-school struggles families may encounter this time of year, Cape Girardeau public schools and The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau are gearing up for free community events providing immunizations, haircuts, food and school supplies.

The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau’s Backpack Giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at 298 N. West End Blvd.

Cape Girardeau School District’s Back-to-School Kickoff will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Central Junior High School Tiger Field House.

Cape Girardeau schools’ social worker Carolyn Thomas said the event — for pre-K through high school — began after the decision was made to host a community event enforcing the importance of schools “connecting with each other.”

The event partners with United Way of Southeast Missouri, Salvation Army, ABC TODAY, The Urban Kids Project and Missouri Care.

Contributing vendors — with 50 already registered — include J.C. Penney and Sport Clips. Free immunizations and food also will be available.

“No one has to pay to participate in the event,” Thomas said. “We want the community and the schools to be there to help serve our students and our families to get them looking forward to the school year.”

Last year, more than 100 volunteers were involved, she said. More than 1,400 individuals attended the event.

The goal this time, she said, is to assist 1,500 people.

Thomas said, “It’s kind of a one-stop shop.”

The only thing missing from the event, she said, is offering physicals. But that will be one of the goals for next year.