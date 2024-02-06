Invention lab allows Missouri Boy Scouts to build ideas

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. -- In 1923, Boy Scouts earned the first woodworking merit badge by designing a project on paper and using hand tools to build it. Today, in a small workshop overlooking the Lake of the Ozarks, Scouts are using design software and digital lasers to earn that same badge.

This workshop is a part of the Great Rivers Council's new Sinquefield Invention Lab. The facility, the first of its kind for scouting, is designed to help develop leaders and strong young people as scouting moves into the 21st century, the lab's manager, Brendan Bagby, said.

"(We are) such a digital nation now," Bagby said. "They're not just learning how to use a computer; they're gaining teamwork skills that are still in those traditional values of Scouting."

The 6,000-square-foot lab is home to of laptops, 3-D printers, laser engravers and sewing and embroidery machines, with an additional building nearby full of conventional and digital woodworking supplies. Altogether, it forms "a place where Scouts, students and even adults can come to make their ideas come to life," Invention Scout executive Thomas Yang said.

This is exactly what Life Scout Austin Toebben, 15, and Star Scout Jacob Johnson, 14, were doing as they huddled behind a pair of matching black laptops. The two were using software called CorelDRAW to create designs that later would be burned into a piece of wood by one of the lab's Epilog Lasers.

"I think this is my favorite class that I have taken so far," Johnson said. "I like all the technology stuff, and it's fun."

"I really like it -- to be able to know that you can design something and it is yours," Toebben added.

Some existing programs are being folded into the invention lab. One example is an open-air blacksmith shop that had existed on the bluff where the lab now sits. So with the new lab, workshop and the blacksmith tent, Scouts are free to use whatever materials they want to bring their ideas to life.

Bradley Snyder, 16, is from Troop 707 in Columbia, Missouri, and his troop happened to be camping steps away from the lab. He has been coming to the camp every summer since he was 10. To him, the new invention lab is great.

"It is always nice to have tools around," Snyder said. "You can always come in here asking for help, and they will let you do it."

Last year, Snyder recalled, he was making knives in the camp's blacksmith tent but had no way to make a handle. This year, though, when he asked for help making a handle for his railroad spike-turned-hatchet, the staff jumped on it.

The Lake of the Ozarks Scout Reservation is what many would envision a Scouts camp to be. Small clusters of tents, which are connected by snaking dusty trails, have troop flags that act like addresses. From time to time, groups of young Scouts pass on their way to go boating on the lake or to their next merit-badge class. Traditionally, these classes are taught outside and cover skills such as fishing, rifle shooting or pioneering, which is building large structures by lashing wood together.

A hundred years ago, skills like that were especially useful for young men to have success in the world. The skills needed to be successful in the digitally driven world of today, however, never would have been conceivable to Lord Robert Baden Powell when he founded the Boy Scouts in 1910.