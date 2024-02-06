Intersection studies approved for Cape Girardeau and Jackson

Prompted by safety concerns, federal funds will be tapped for a traffic pattern analysis on two Cape Girardeau County locations with an eye toward solutions.

Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) gave the green light in mid-August to use $26,000 in Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration monies to study County Road 621 at Perryville Road near Pilot House Restaurant and Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, as well as West Independence Street in front of Jackson Middle School.

SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy offered a straightforward opinion about the County Road 621 and Perryville Road crossing.

"It's poorly aligned. I don't think if it was designed today, it would have the design it currently has," said McElroy, who has led SEMPO since January 2020.

Cape Girardeau County District 2 Associate Commissioner Charlie Herbst said he has long had a concern about safety at the confluence of the two roads.

Alex McElroy

"It's a confusing intersection with line-of-sight issues," he said.

According to statistics provided by Herbst via the state Highway Patrol, more than 80 accidents have occurred at the location in the past two decades, injuring 40 people over that period.

Cape Girardeau Special Road District officials had asked for the intersection study.