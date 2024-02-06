International company settles EPA water pollution lawsuit

CARTHAGE, Mo. -- A manufacturer of commercial explosives will pay a $2.9 million civil penalty and make substantial improvements to plants in Missouri to settle a federal lawsuit contending it discharged excessive amounts of pollutants into two waterways.

The Environmental Protection Agency sued Dyno Nobel Inc. in 2019 for violating federal clean water regulations by discharging pollutants such as ammonia, E.coli, nitroglycerin, zinc, explosives, aluminum and iron into Center Creek from its plant in Carthage, Missouri, and into the Mississippi River from its Louisiana plant.

The company manufactures explosives at its plant in Carthage and primarily makes ammonium nitrate and nitric acid at the plant in Louisiana, The Joplin Globe reported.