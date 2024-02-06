After he was inspired by Cape Girardeau native Shannon Aldridge, a Dexter, Missouri, principal was selected to be on the 2020 St. Jude Heroes Boston Marathon team.

Scott Kruse, principal of T.S. Hill Middle School, was selected for the 10-person national team after an application and interview process this fall.

Aldridge, whose daughter Sahara died in 2007 of a brain tumor, spoke to a leadership class at the middle school last year. After hearing Aldridge speak, Kruse said he began looking into the Boston Marathon for himself.

“I get to keep up with him a lot,” Kruse said of Aldridge. “He is one inspiring man. His attitude is a beautiful thing.”

Kruse is the only Missouri resident on the national team and said it’s an honor to represent the area.

“There’s only 10 of us in the U.S., and, you know, Shannon was one of 10 last year,” Kruse said. “You kind of feel like you want to represent a little bit.”

As part of the chance to run in the Boston Marathon — which will be held April 20 — Kruse said he committed to raising $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. After about 60 days, he’s nearly reached that goal with more than $9,170 raised.

His new goal? $20,000. But he plans to wait until after the holidays to begin a more public campaign.

“It’s Christmas, and I’m going to respect that,” Kruse said. “People got gifts to buy and everything like that.”

Scott Kruse, left, runs alongside his lifelong friend David Robinson during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee. Submitted

Kruse’s tie to St. Jude stems from an experience he said most people will never have.

It was nearly Christmas in 2006 when Kruse’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Andie, got sick. After some blood work was done, Kruse said her doctors were “99% sure” she had Leukemia. So the Kruse family canceled their Christmas travel plans and spent a few days at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Unlike many families who begin journeys with sick children at the hospital known for its unique no-cost care, the Kruse family would soon be leaving with no bill and miraculous news: then 3-year-old Andie didn’t have cancer, not even close.

“The doctor came into the room and floored us and said, ‘You don’t even need to be here,’” Kruse recalled. “They sent us home with what they called a ‘Christmas miracle.’

“It was an amazing glance at St. Jude from a view that you can’t get just going on a tour,” Kruse said.

In the years since then, Kruse has dedicated much of his life to giving back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.