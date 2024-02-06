Injured boy to throw out first pitch

DIAMOND, Mo. -- A 7-year-old Missouri boy who suffered debilitating injuries when he was struck in the head by a foul ball at a college baseball game last month is recovering and will throw out the first pitch at an upcoming minor league game.

Dawson Hirshey, of Diamond, was struck by a line-drive foul ball during a Missouri Southern State University baseball game April 13. The injury caused bleeding in his brain, several mini-strokes and loss of movement.

Dawson returned home last week after receiving treatment at a Kansas City children's hospital for the subdural hematoma, the Joplin Globe reported. Doctors had to remove part of Dawson's skull to relieve pressure in his head, and he now wears a special protective hat and walks with a leg brace.

"With the brace, he gets around pretty good," said Dawson's father, Nick Hirshey. "The physical therapist thinks he's doing great. If he gets some more movement in that (left) foot, he'll be in good shape."