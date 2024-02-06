Inclusive proclamation first of its kind for City of Cape Girardeau

Farris said the city's "stamp of approval" is an important message to the LGBTQ+ community.

"This (says) that we take care of our own. This sends the message that, 'You may be struggling, but we will take care of you.' It sends the message that we will continue to make the city a safe and secure place for you," he continued, noting recent interactions with transgender people in the community who have expressed concern for their safety.

Farris said council member Shannon Truxel, who represents Ward 5, helped the proclamation come to fruition. Truxel did not respond to requests for comment.

Not every city official was happy with the process of the city's endorsement.

"It was my understanding that this was the decision of Mayor (Stacy) Kinder," council member Robbie Guard, who represents Ward 4, said in emailed comment. "I was not contacted prior to the meeting by Mayor Kinder or any other council member in regard to the proclamation. In situations like these, communication and transparency are key. I was disappointed that I was not involved in the process."

Kinder said the proclamation focuses on equality and support for all.

"After discussing it with several council members (not all), plus several staff members, I worked with staff on the wording," she wrote in emailed comments. "We wanted the focus of the proclamation to be on several key points: a) the equality and legal rights afforded to the gay community (and everyone else, for that matter) that the City of Cape upholds; b) the contributions the gay community bring to our city on a daily basis; and c) the importance of tolerance to our community as we respectfully live alongside those with whom we may disagree (for any one of a thousand issues)."

Kinder noted LGBTQ+ issues have generated controversy in some locales of late.

"I understand that this whole issue is taking on some extra controversy lately, as various companies are seeing boycotts for perceived support, education or marketing. I would urge everyone to read the actual proclamation. With it, the City of Cape is saying that we hold all of our citizens in equal regard, and we recognize and appreciate the diversity of our community as a whole, and the many contributions that diversity brings to our everyday lives," she wrote.

The mayor further explained that potential proclamations arise from various sources.

"Proclamations are generally brought forth to the staff and mayor for consideration from members of the community who are usually actively involved in some kind of work, and wish to see that work or an issue highlighted. I get further input on those issues from other council members and city staff," she said.

Council members Tameka Randle, Nate Thomas, Dan Presson and Mark Bliss did not respond to a request for comment.