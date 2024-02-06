A 47-year-old Perryville, Missouri, resident has been charged with assault after a June 7 encounter with a protester at a rally in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A release from Perryville Police Department said Rick Drescher has been charged with assault for the incident, which identified Jeremiah Choka, 21, of Cape Girardeau County as the victim.

Interviews with Drescher and Choka indicate the incident began when Choka started recording video of Dresher at the rally.

In an interview that day, Drescher said he counter-protested the rally “to make sure that the (expletive) that’s been going on in other towns don’t happen in this one” and specifically referred to concerns regarding the destruction of property. He also dissented with the number of Black Lives Matter demonstrations being held across the country.

“If you know [George Floyd] and you want to throw a protest — fine. But them running around saying ‘Black Lives Matter’? What about you? If I punch you in the nose, don’t you bleed red? If I get shot, I’m gonna bleed red,” Drescher said. “If they want to keep it up, we can show them that they bleed red, too.”

During the interview, a member of the Perryville Police Department asked Drescher to refrain from approaching the protest and warned Drescher that doing so would likely result in a fight.

In an interview days after the event, Choka, who attended the rally in support of the “Black Lives Matter’ movement said he identified Drescher as a possible threat to the protest based on body language exhibited during a confrontation between Drescher and a female protester. The observation prompted him to begin recording Drescher’s actions, and after joining in a “Black Lives Matter” chant, Choka said Drescher focused on him specifically.

“After rewatching my own evidence and footage, it appeared that [Drescher] was trying to shoulder check my phone out of my hand, and in doing so he ended up actually chest-bumping me,” Choka said. “And because he was already trying to be very close to my face — I believe intimidating me — he actually went mouth-to-mouth with me.”