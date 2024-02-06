Inaugural It Takes a Village convention is Saturday in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau-based not-for-profit It Takes a Village--SEMO will stage its first-ever convention Saturday to help provide prenatal and postpartum education and support for women and families.
"We kicked around a few names but settled on 'It Takes a Village.' We are social creatures and we're supposed to be able to help each other," said Amanda Rhodes, president of the 501(c)(3) organization founded in September 2019.
The convention will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Drury Plaza Hotel, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. While there is not a strict admittance fee, a $5 donation is suggested.
"The convention is sponsored but we do have costs and we'd like to be able to host this in the future. If folks can't do the $5, come on anyway. We want moms, especially, to have the information," Rhodes said.
"There will be booths, vendors, panels, and workshops throughout the day on everything from birth preparation to breastfeeding to potty training to car seat safety."
On the schedule are classes including the following:
"There was a time when you had your babies at home. A birth mother's mom, grandma, aunts and cousins would all bring a community of knowledge. Sadly, a lot of this has been lost as times change. A pregnant friend of mine who had midwifery experience was seeing either out-of-date or just flat-out wrong information being shared," Rhodes said, which helped spark the idea to form an organization.
"Several mothers have said to us, 'I wish this resource was here while I was pregnant or while I was dealing with my first child.' Most of the support we do is via Facebook messenger because with a new baby, getting out of the house can be a challenge," Rhodes said.
Those who wish to pay a visit to the organization's offices at 151 S. Spanish St., Suite 2, should make an appointment, Rhodes said.
Rhodes, who has a child of her own, said information is key.
"I had a caesarean section and had I known during my birth prep what I know now, I wouldn't have had to have the procedure," she said.
"The No. 1 takeaway from the convention is this: 'You are not alone.' There are a lot of moments through pregnancy and childbirth and beyond. Your village is here for you."
For more information on the organization and Saturday's convention, visit www.ittakesavillagesemo.com/famcon.
