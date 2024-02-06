Inaugural It Takes a Village convention is Saturday in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau-based not-for-profit It Takes a Village--SEMO will stage its first-ever convention Saturday to help provide prenatal and postpartum education and support for women and families.

"We kicked around a few names but settled on 'It Takes a Village.' We are social creatures and we're supposed to be able to help each other," said Amanda Rhodes, president of the 501(c)(3) organization founded in September 2019.

The convention will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Drury Plaza Hotel, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. While there is not a strict admittance fee, a $5 donation is suggested.

"The convention is sponsored but we do have costs and we'd like to be able to host this in the future. If folks can't do the $5, come on anyway. We want moms, especially, to have the information," Rhodes said.

"There will be booths, vendors, panels, and workshops throughout the day on everything from birth preparation to breastfeeding to potty training to car seat safety."

On the schedule are classes including the following: