Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18.
"This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman Hali Kaminsky said.
Kaminsky said she joined the Sikeston Rotary Club two years ago, and that was when the idea for a hot air balloon festival occurred.
"My co-workers and I were the youngest in the whole club, and they really wanted to get us involved," Kaminsky said. "The club had been talking about the possibility of a hot air balloon festival, and they asked if we would research the idea and see if it would be feasible for Sikeston."
Kaminsky said a balloon festival is held in Centralia, Illinois, and the event is managed by SkyCab Balloon Promotions. SkyCab is a full-service hot air balloon business based in Louisville, Kentucky, specializing in event management, and Kaminsky confirmed the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will use them as well.
Kaminsky said she believes the event — which will be held at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds at 1220 N. Ingram Road — will benefit the community greatly.
"The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival can help boost tourism in our community," Kaminsky said. "Helping small businesses, generating new revenue streams and introducing visitors to all that our town has to offer."
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will have many activities for the weekend, along with many vendors.
"With over 90 vendors, children's activities, live music, and, of course, hot air balloons, there will be something for everyone," Kaminsky added. "Bring your lawn chairs and be ready to take in the beauty of 10 hot air balloons."
River Ridge Winery will also have a wine garden at the event, according to Kaminsky, and Sikeston Jaycees will have a beer stand similar to the ones at the Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo. Kaminsky added there will be tethered balloons available starting at 6:30 p.m. June 16 and 17, with real balloon flights commencing at 7 p.m.
According to Kaminsky, there will also be a balloon glow at night, and the hot air balloons will be tethered to the ground, but the balloons will be inflated so they appear to be glowing. There will also be music, and the balloons will glow in time with it.
The Hot Air Balloon Festival will also include live music. According to Kaminsky, the band Double Take will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. June 16. On June 17, Southern Draw will perform from 4 to 7 p.m.
Visitors will be able to watch the balloons fly out to their next destination as they float their way out of Sikeston at 6 a.m. Sunday.
For more information about the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival, email sikestonhotairballoons@gmail.com. or visit its Facebook page.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.