Inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival set to take off in June in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. — This summer, Sikeston will host a unique community event: its first-ever Hot Air Balloon Festival from Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18.

"This is going to be an event unlike anything Sikeston has ever seen," committee chairwoman Hali Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky said she joined the Sikeston Rotary Club two years ago, and that was when the idea for a hot air balloon festival occurred.

"My co-workers and I were the youngest in the whole club, and they really wanted to get us involved," Kaminsky said. "The club had been talking about the possibility of a hot air balloon festival, and they asked if we would research the idea and see if it would be feasible for Sikeston."

Kaminsky said a balloon festival is held in Centralia, Illinois, and the event is managed by SkyCab Balloon Promotions. SkyCab is a full-service hot air balloon business based in Louisville, Kentucky, specializing in event management, and Kaminsky confirmed the Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will use them as well.

Kaminsky said she believes the event — which will be held at the Sikeston Rodeo Grounds at 1220 N. Ingram Road — will benefit the community greatly.

"The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival can help boost tourism in our community," Kaminsky said. "Helping small businesses, generating new revenue streams and introducing visitors to all that our town has to offer."