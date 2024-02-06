In memory of Marcellus: Pub crawl set for Saturday

Saturday’s pub crawl in honor of well-known bartender and bar manager Marcellus Jones will serve as a continuation of the many friendships between him and the community.

Jones died unexpectedly in June 2018 of natural causes. He was 50 years old.

The event is set for 7 p.m. at 13 locations in downtown Cape Girardeau: Minglewood Brewery, Pour House, Rude Dog Pub, Coin-Op Cantina, Shakers, Ragsdales, Port Cape Girardeau, Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill, 21 Taps, The Library, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, The Bar and Blue Diamond Sports Bar.

“There’s just something about ’Cellus that, no matter where you are or where you ran into him, you do pick up where you left off,” said Jen Carothers, a longtime friend and president of the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation. “He’s just got a way of making you feel good; it’s that positive attitude.”

The $21,000 raised last year — from sponsors and event T-shirt and wristband sales — was dispersed between two academic scholarships, local sports teams and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge through the foundation, she said.

Funds from this year will once again benefit the foundation.

“Several of our bars were at capacity, where we had to ‘let one in, one out,’ because they were so full,” Carothers said, adding several locations experienced “one of the busiest nights of the year.”

The number of participating locations is ironic, Carothers said, “because that is Marcellus’ lucky number.”

The T-shirts are designed also with Jones in mind.

“We came across a picture of him, and he’s holding that bottle opener with a mustache on it,” Carothers said. “We decided to go with a look similar to that picture.”