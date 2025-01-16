Improvements, additions coming to Cape Parks and Recreation facilities

Improvements and additions coming to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities include new parking for the SportsPlex and construction of a Youth Outdoor Sports Complex.

At the Monday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting, members approved the first readings of two ordinances to improve and expand Parks and Recreation facilities.

The first ordinance accepted the second amendment to a settlement agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and MidAmerican Hotels Corp. that will allow for the addition of a parking lot at the SportsPlex.

Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said at the meeting the parking lot will sit at the "southwest quadrant" of Jim Drury Way and Limbaugh Lane. He said this addition will allow for more parking, as he described it as challenging on big event weekends.

"It's going to add 293 additional spots. So the parking is basically going to mirror the parking lot that is to the southeast of the SportsPlex," Gannon said.

He said since they don't see events at the facility getting smaller, more parking is "extremely important". Gannon said while there isn't a specific timeline, he doesn't think it should take long to develop.