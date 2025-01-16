Improvements, additions coming to Cape Parks and Recreation facilities

Improvements and additions coming to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities include new parking for the SportsPlex and construction of a Youth Outdoor Sports Complex.
At the Monday, Jan. 6, City Council meeting, members approved the first readings of two ordinances to improve and expand Parks and Recreation facilities.
The first ordinance accepted the second amendment to a settlement agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and MidAmerican Hotels Corp. that will allow for the addition of a parking lot at the SportsPlex.
Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said at the meeting the parking lot will sit at the "southwest quadrant" of Jim Drury Way and Limbaugh Lane. He said this addition will allow for more parking, as he described it as challenging on big event weekends.
"It's going to add 293 additional spots. So the parking is basically going to mirror the parking lot that is to the southeast of the SportsPlex," Gannon said.
He said since they don't see events at the facility getting smaller, more parking is "extremely important". Gannon said while there isn't a specific timeline, he doesn't think it should take long to develop.
Mayor Stacy Kinder said in the same meeting that the improvements to the SportsPlex are a great development and thanked the city staff for their work.
The second ordinance states the council would approve and execute an agreement with Penzel Construction Co. Inc. to construct the Youth Outdoor Sports Complex. The field complex will replace aging athletic fields at Arena Park.
According to the ordinance's executive summary, the complex will be at 1157 S. West End Blvd., west of the Shawnee Park Sports Complex.
Gannon said the sports complex is a Parks & Recreation Stormwater Tax (PRS2) project and was identified in 2018 when the initiative was passed. He described the department's selection process as "extensive" as a committee had been formed and received six proposals. Gannon said the proposals were shortlisted down to four.
The ordinance's agenda report states the lowest bid submitted for the project was $5,571,969, with the city staff allotting a 10% contingency on the project's final cost.
Gannon said he anticipates the fields being ready in April 2026.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.