Impressionist exhibition opens Friday at River Campus

Ganz was born in Yokohama, Japan, and grew up living in Japan, Brazil and Hong Kong. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Indiana University in Bloomington and a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from Bowling Green State University. She has continued to create welded sculptures of animal forms independently. She taught design and drawing courses at Purdue University Fort Wayne from 2002 to 2012.

The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 21. Admission is free.

