NewsDecember 3, 2020

Impressionist exhibition opens Friday at River Campus

"Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations" opens Friday in Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Ganz uses common household items to create animal forms with a sense of movement and self-awareness. She manipulates and assembles objects as if they are brush strokes to create a Van Gogh-like effect. ...

Sayaka Ganz
Sayaka Ganz

"Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations" opens Friday in Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Ganz uses common household items to create animal forms with a sense of movement and self-awareness. She manipulates and assembles objects as if they are brush strokes to create a Van Gogh-like effect. She describes her style as "3D impressionist." Her recent commissions include a series of four marine life sculptures for the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California and a permanent installation depicting an underwater scene in the atrium of the Exploration Tower in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Ganz was born in Yokohama, Japan, and grew up living in Japan, Brazil and Hong Kong. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Indiana University in Bloomington and a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture from Bowling Green State University. She has continued to create welded sculptures of animal forms independently. She taught design and drawing courses at Purdue University Fort Wayne from 2002 to 2012.

The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 21. Admission is free. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Museum will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

For more information about this exhibition, visit www.semo.edu/museum/exhibitions/2020-2021/ganz.

