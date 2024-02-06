Illmo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years

A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22.

The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary.

Pastor Mike Shupert's sermon was titled "Roots and Branches" and said many of the people in the sanctuary that morning were branches that had their roots in Illmo Baptist Church.

"Illmo Baptist Church is a people and a place," Shupert preached. "It's a place where countless numbers of people have placed their faith in Christ, begun their spiritual journeys and been discipled along the way. Our church has helped birth and grow many of you."

The program for the anniversary service states the church's roots date to April 24, 1923, when 12 people, "feeling a great need to establish a Baptist church" in the area formed a council and founded First Baptist Church of Illmo, Missouri.

Land was donated at 802 Second St. East, and while their church was being built, the first members met in private homes and other churches in town. The building was completed June 10, 1925.

On May 7, 1980, the church changed its name to Illmo Baptist Church after Illmo was annexed into Scott City, which already had a First Baptist Church.