NewsNovember 4, 2023

Illmo Baptist Church celebrates 100 years

A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22. The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary. Pastor Mike Shupert's sermon was titled "Roots and Branches" and said many of the people in the sanctuary that morning were branches that had their roots in Illmo Baptist Church...

Danny Walter
Illmo Baptist Church celebrated their 100th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Scott City.
Illmo Baptist Church celebrated their 100th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 22 in Scott City.Courtesy of Mike Shupert

A couple dozen people regularly attend Illmo Baptist Church in Scott City on Sunday mornings, but there were almost 100 in the pews Sunday, Oct. 22.

The additional congregants were there to celebrate the church's 100th anniversary.

Pastor Mike Shupert's sermon was titled "Roots and Branches" and said many of the people in the sanctuary that morning were branches that had their roots in Illmo Baptist Church.

"Illmo Baptist Church is a people and a place," Shupert preached. "It's a place where countless numbers of people have placed their faith in Christ, begun their spiritual journeys and been discipled along the way. Our church has helped birth and grow many of you."

The program for the anniversary service states the church's roots date to April 24, 1923, when 12 people, "feeling a great need to establish a Baptist church" in the area formed a council and founded First Baptist Church of Illmo, Missouri.

Land was donated at 802 Second St. East, and while their church was being built, the first members met in private homes and other churches in town. The building was completed June 10, 1925.

On May 7, 1980, the church changed its name to Illmo Baptist Church after Illmo was annexed into Scott City, which already had a First Baptist Church.

The program states the church has been led by more than 30 pastors. Shupert became pastor in 2015.

In his sermon, Shupert called Illmo Baptist a small but healthy church. He said the gifts of a small church included mentoring, discipleship and "doing life together in an extended family".

"The blessings of a small church are being seen, being loved, being a significant part of a community and being missed when you are gone," Shupert said.

The congregation of past and present members, with many of their family and friends, celebrated through music, readings and personal stories of their roots in the church.

"Today we've heard stories. We've remembered and reflected. Who brought you to church? Who cared about you? How did God work in your life in and through Illmo Baptist Church?" Shupert asked the people. "God did these things in the past. He can do it again. Will you commit to our future?"

The answer came in a responsive reading with a leader stating: "As we look ahead to the future, let us renew our commitment to the Lord and to this church and its mission. Let us be steadfast in our devotion, reaching out to those in need, and sharing the Good News of God's love with everyone, near and far."

And all the people said, "Amen."

Local News
