Illinois man pleads guilty to 2014 murder in Mississippi County

CHARLESTON, Mo. — An Illinois man on Thursday entered a guilty plea in the 2014 murder of his wife in what Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann deemed a surprise move.

Clifford Williams, 47, of Ullin, Illinois, entered a plea of guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action before Circuit Judge Fred Copeland at the New Madrid County Courthouse in New Madrid, according to a news release from Cann.

A jury trial for Williams was set to begin June 22. The charges stem from the killing of Williams’ wife, Sylvia Tipler, on or about Oct. 8, 2014, in Mississippi County.

Tipler’s body was found Oct. 12, 2014, near a levee in Mississippi County. Her family reported her missing to the Illinois State Police on Oct. 10, 2014.

During an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police and Charleston Department of Public Safety, it was found Oct. 8, 2014. Tipler and Williams left Tipler’s mother’s residence in Ullin, the news release said.

Shortly after that, Tipler’s family lost contact with her.

During an interview by highway patrol Sgt. S. Rawson, Williams said he and Tipler were “riding and arguing,” and when they were in the area of Wilson City, Missouri, he hit Tipler in the nose.

He “didn’t want anyone to see them fight,” so they traveled to a levee near Wilson City, where they “got out of the car and started to fight.”