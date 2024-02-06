Illinois community college presidents issue vaccination statement

While not explicitly saying they will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff on their campuses, the presidents of five community colleges in Southern Illinois say they are "unified" in their "adherence to state and federal guidance and orders regarding vaccination and testing."

In a joint release issued Monday morning, the community college presidents said their campuses "are working hard to develop and operationalize mitigation protocols" in response to the "dangerously high transmission rate of COVID-19" in Southern Illinois.

"While each of our campuses will implement procedures that best fit our campus communities, it is essential to recognize that we are unified in our message and our adherence to state and federal guidance and orders regarding vaccination and testing," according to the statement.

The four-paragraph statement was issued on behalf of the following school presidents -- Tim Taylor at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Terry Wilkerson at Rend Lake College in Ina, George Evans at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Kirk Overstreet at John A. Logan College in Carterville and Jonah Rice at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

"We, as presidents, are in agreement that the best and safest way for our campuses to continue providing face-to-face learning and services is for our communities to get vaccinated against this virus," the statement continued.

All five community colleges, the statement said, have held vaccination clinics and have worked with county health departments and the medical community to promote and provide vaccinations.