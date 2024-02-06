Two men stood on the stage. One would soon have his life forever changed.

“And first runner-up ... Trevor Shannahan.”

With those words, Michael Steinmeyer of Jackson had won this year’s Wings Over the Prairie Festival World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest in Stuttgart, Arkansas.

“These past 72 hours have been very surreal,” he said Tuesday. “The thought went through my mind, ‘Wow, I did it! I don’t have anything to prove to anybody else again. I’m a champion, and no one can take that away from me.’”

Stuttgart claims the title of duck capital of the world, and the duck calling championships awarded annually there are the sport’s top prize. This year’s contest was Steinmeyer’s 14th attempt, but his journey to the title began his junior year of high school when a friend, Chris Boettcher, asked him whether he wanted to hunt ducks the coming weekend.

“From that point forward, I loved the waterfowling community,” the 37-year-old Sterling Insurance Agency producer said. “In 2002, I was watching a Mossy Oak video, and John Stephens of Rich-N-Tone duck calls did a segment on competition calling. I was like, ‘I can do that.’”

Steinmeyer located the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce website, which had a duck-calling video on it. While viewing the video dozens of times, Steinmeyer taught himself how to blow like the pros. Later, renowned callers helped him improve his craft, and he qualified for the world championship for the first time in 2006 by winning a regional contest in Sturgis, Kentucky. He recalled competing against some of the sport’s top names, surprised he won at age 24. Still, his first world championship competition was an eye-opener.

“I thought it was the best I had ever blown. I made it to the second round. That was a pretty big accomplishment,” he explained. “I had a taste of it at that point. From that point forward, it basically engulfed my life.”

For the next few years, Steinmeyer practiced an average of four hours a day, working on specific parts of his scripted performance.

Competition duck calling requires participants to work through a standard routine in a given amount of time, usually 90 seconds. The routine begins with a caller “hailing” an imaginary passing group of ducks to get them to stop their journey and come to the hunters. Then, the caller uses a series of “greeters” to calm the ducks as they circle the area and encourage them to join the decoys on the water. Finally, a feeding “chuckle” entices the ducks all the way down to the water. The full routine usually works through this series twice.