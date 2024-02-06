Hyperactive Missouri Gov. Greitens touts his physical feats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rappelling into a bull-riding rodeo event, crawling through dirt in a SWAT obstacle course and entering a burning building with firefighters.

These could be action-movie stunts by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star turned California governor.

But they were all done by another governor earning a reputation for public displays of physical prowess -- Eric Greitens of Missouri.

The 43-year-old Greitens -- the nation's second-youngest state executive -- revels in the attention, posting videos of his action adventures on Facebook and even using them to help stay fit while keeping a demanding schedule.

In one feat of strength, Greitens visited an indoor rock-climbing business and easily scaled two walls as media cameras rolled. Greitens was at the veteran-owned business to announce an initiative to eliminate all start-up business fees for veterans in Missouri. Other exploits include leading runs with military members, climbing 110 flights of stairs in memory of 9/11, and riding in a Missouri State Highway Patrol car through a high-speed obstacle course.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks to the end of the one-rope bridge obstacle during the SEMO SWAT Challenge on April 22 in Fredericktown, Missouri. Jacob Scott ~ Daily Journal via AP

"Look, this is fun. It's a good time," Greitens said after scaling the climbing wall. "And I think it's important that people know we are fighting every day for the people of Missouri."

A novice to politics, Greitens has experience in real fights. He was a boxer in college and has a black belt in taekwondo. A former Navy SEAL officer, he was once chlorine-gassed in a suicide-bomb attack in Iraq. He returned to service three days later.

Greitens was elected in 2016 with no prior experience in public office. He typically wakes up between 5 and 6 a.m. to run on local trails or do strength training at the Missouri State Highway Patrol gym, spokesman Parker Briden said. Shooting the photos and videos of the governor does not require a fulltime staffer, and there is no cost to the state of Missouri, Briden said.

He's not the first elected official to earn a reputation for fitness. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is a fan of high-intensity P90X workouts. And seven-time Mr. Olympia Schwarzenegger went every year to a bodybuilding competition. He called lawmakers "girlie men" when they didn't go along with his political agenda.