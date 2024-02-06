All sections
NewsMay 22, 2018

Hutson's Fine Furniture to reopen with Art Van Furniture next month

Hutsonï¿½s Fine Furniture will reopen at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau next month, co-branded with Art Van Furniture, according to recent announcements. Chris Hutson, who owns Hutsonï¿½s with his brothers Dave and Jeff, said Monday heï¿½s thrilled to be joining forces with one of the top furniture companies in the Midwest...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The former location of Hutson's Fine Furniture and future location of Art Van Furniture is seen Monday at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The former location of Hutson's Fine Furniture and future location of Art Van Furniture is seen Monday at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Hutsonï¿½s Fine Furniture will reopen at 43 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau next month, co-branded with Art Van Furniture, according to recent announcements.

Chris Hutson, who owns Hutsonï¿½s with his brothers Dave and Jeff, said Monday heï¿½s thrilled to be joining forces with one of the top furniture companies in the Midwest.

About a year and a half ago, Hutson said, Art Van Furniture approached Hutsonï¿½s about a partnership.

Itï¿½s taken some time to get the details hammered out, Hutson said, but the grand opening celebration is slated for June 23.

Art Van Furniture has been expanding in the last few years. With the Cape Girardeau location, it will have 73 furniture showrooms in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, according to a company news release.

Cape Girardeau will have the sixth Missouri showroom at Hutsonï¿½s, the release noted.

Hutson said Art Van Furniture will co-brand with Hutsonï¿½s, and since theyï¿½re in the same location now, the changes are improvements more than differences.

ï¿½Weï¿½re very excited because now we can offer more,ï¿½ he said.

The building was completely gutted, Hutson said, and the new showroom is about 10,000 square feet larger than the previous space.

Art Van Furniture brings purchasing power, meaning Hutsonï¿½s will be able to offer better prices on quality furniture, he added.

He said Hutsonï¿½s famous window displays will continue.

Hutsonï¿½s and Art Van Furniture already have begun charity work, raising money for the Care to Learn backpack fund at Cape Girardeau public schools.

Callie Welker, Care to Learn board president, said sheï¿½s delighted the company would offer a chance to win money for the program.

ï¿½Whatever we raise goes directly to the program,ï¿½ Welker said.

Donations are accepted through today at crowdrise.com.

As of Monday afternoon, just more than $9,500 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.

Hutsonï¿½s was founded in 1945 when Glenn and Lynn Hutson returned from service after World War II, according to newspaper archives. The original building was at 22 N. Main St.; it moved to its current location in 1946.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

