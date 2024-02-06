Hundreds of Cape homes advised to boil water

Although city officials said Tuesday there was no known contamination of the water supply, residents in the affected area are advised not to consume tap water until approximately 5 p.m. Thursday unless otherwise notified.

Because of the large number of affected homes, work crews are unable to do door-to-door notifications. However, a link to a complete list of impacted addresses may be found online on the city’s home page, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

