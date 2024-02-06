Humane Society to hold 3rd annual Pet Expo, Fall Festival

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month.

The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 20 vendor booths from local businesses and food vendors, including Mississippi Mutts, Canine Clipz, Skyview Animal Clinic, Rufus Red Hots and more. Raffles and fall-themed games, such as cornhole, washers, ladder golf and more, will also be available for pet lovers of all ages.

With adoptable pets from multiple rescues, the Pet Expo and Fall Festival is home to the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area, which will be held inside the Arena Building and outdoors in the park.