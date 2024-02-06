Humane Society to hold 3rd annual Pet Expo, Fall Festival

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month.
The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
The family-friendly event will feature more than 20 vendor booths from local businesses and food vendors, including Mississippi Mutts, Canine Clipz, Skyview Animal Clinic, Rufus Red Hots and more. Raffles and fall-themed games, such as cornhole, washers, ladder golf and more, will also be available for pet lovers of all ages.
With adoptable pets from multiple rescues, the Pet Expo and Fall Festival is home to the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area, which will be held inside the Arena Building and outdoors in the park.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when not able to socially distance.
Entry cost is a $5 donation, with children 10-years-old and younger free. All proceeds from the Pet Expo and Fall Festival will benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, with funds going toward the completion of the new facility in addition to furthering the mission of rescuing pets.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is an independent, not-for-profit organization "dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people in Southeast Missouri," helping more than 2,500 animals stay off the streets each year, according to its website.
For more information, or to make a donation to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, visit www,semopets.org, or call Cindy Lange at (573)708-8633.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.