All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 17, 2021

Humane Society to hold 3rd annual Pet Expo, Fall Festival

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month. The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau...

Brooke Holford
Kittens await adoption Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Kittens await adoption Tuesday at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is bringing back the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area later this month.

The third annual Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Pet Expo and Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The family-friendly event will feature more than 20 vendor booths from local businesses and food vendors, including Mississippi Mutts, Canine Clipz, Skyview Animal Clinic, Rufus Red Hots and more. Raffles and fall-themed games, such as cornhole, washers, ladder golf and more, will also be available for pet lovers of all ages.

With adoptable pets from multiple rescues, the Pet Expo and Fall Festival is home to the largest mobile pet adoption event in the area, which will be held inside the Arena Building and outdoors in the park.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings when not able to socially distance.

Entry cost is a $5 donation, with children 10-years-old and younger free. All proceeds from the Pet Expo and Fall Festival will benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, with funds going toward the completion of the new facility in addition to furthering the mission of rescuing pets.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is an independent, not-for-profit organization "dedicated to improving the lives of pets and people in Southeast Missouri," helping more than 2,500 animals stay off the streets each year, according to its website.

For more information, or to make a donation to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, visit www,semopets.org, or call Cindy Lange at (573)708-8633.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy