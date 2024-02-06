When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, long-time Humane Society volunteer Ruth Powers didn't know what to do.

She usually spent hours at the shelter helping any scared dogs cope with life in the shelter. So, when the pandemic hit and the shelter closed its doors to the public, Powers took up fostering.

"I wanted to keep on doing something to help them, and it seemed like fostering would be the best thing," Powers said.

Powers wasn't the only person with that idea, according to Tracy Poston, director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Around March 2020, the shelter saw a large influx of foster families as animal lovers looked for pets to take care of as they sheltered from the pandemic at home.

Now, the situation has flipped.

"We're wishing we had probably double the foster families we have currently," Poston said.

Over at Mac's Mission, a special-needs animal rescue in Jackson, the need for foster homes is just as dire.

"It's like you can't get anyone to foster," Rochelle Steffen, founder of Mac's Mission said. "Once we hit 2021, it [fostering] has been pretty much nonexistent."

Steffen attributed the plunge in available foster parents to people spending less time at home as they've returned to work and school.

Mac's Mission caters to dogs (and other animals) with special needs, so finding people willing and qualified to take care of the shelter's animals is difficult, Steffen said.