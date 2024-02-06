After weeks of testing, human remains found last month in an alleyway in Cape Girardeau have been identified as Jimmie Lee Lindell, a 37-year-old man from Charleston, Missouri, according to a Monday news release from the police department.

In the release, Sgt. Joey Hann stated there was no indication of trauma and the cause of Lindell’s death remains unknown at this time.

The remains were first located Oct. 25, when police were called to 800 block of Jefferson Avenue at approximately 1:07 p.m. for a report of a “possible body” in an alleyway running north in the direction of Good Hope Street.