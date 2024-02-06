Hovis, Morse file bills to ban texting while driving

Two Southeast Missouri legislators — Barry Hovis of District 146 (Whitewater) and Herman Morse of Dexter, whose newly realigned District 151 now takes in the southwestern Cape Girardeau County communities of Allenville and Delta — have introduced legislation in the General Assembly to toughen the law regarding texting while driving.

Herman E. Morse

Missouri and Montana are the only two U.S. states without a total ban on texting while operating a motor vehicle.

Washington was the first state to pass an absolute texting-while-driving ban in 2007.

Missouri does restrict texting by what the Governors Highway Safety Association — www.ghsa.org — calls "novice" drivers, those 21 and younger. Montana has no restrictions whatsoever on texting while operating a motor vehicle.

Hovis favors toughening the state statute and has introduced House Bill 441 to prohibit motorist texting or using a handheld device while driving unless hands-free operation is possible.

"Data does support that (a ban) decreases fatalities and accidents if usage is restricted," said Hovis, who spent 30 years in law enforcement with Cape Girardeau Police Department.

"(My bill) does not apply to GPS directions or emergency vehicle use," Hovis said. "(The law) is a balancing act with personal liberty and safety. Unfortunately, many people are seriously affected when people text and drive."

Hovis has found a cosponsor for his bill — Rep. Mark Matthiesen of St. Charles County — but the legislation has not been assigned to a committee.