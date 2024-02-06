Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates

Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session of the General Assembly "to protect Missouri workers from vaccine mandates, whether they be from the public or private sector," in the words of the missive.

"Over the past several weeks Missouri employers have signaled their intention to require employees and staff to have received the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. In other words -- get the shot or lose your job. This is concerning to a wide cross-section of Missourians."

Rep. Barry Hovis, R-146, Whitewater

Count House Rep. Barry Hovis (R-146-Whitewater), a former Cape Girardeau police lieutenant, among those not wanting to see anyone pushed into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It goes against the grain of most people to be told they have to do something that's personal, when you're injecting something into your body," he said.

"We don't want to force our population into dangerous decisions."

Rep. Jamie Burger, R-148, Benton

Hovis' colleague, freshman lawmaker Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), who served 18 years on the Scott County Commission, echoed Hovis.

"I just don't think we have the right (because) as a citizen of the United States, you should be able to receive (the vaccine) or not receive it depending on what your personal thoughts are," he said.