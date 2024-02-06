All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 26, 2018

House to debate free needles for addicts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles. The Safe Syringe Access bill is moving to the House of Representatives after being passed by the Committee on Urban Issues this week, the Springfield News-Leader reported ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri bill would make it legal for organizations to provide drug users with free needles.

The Safe Syringe Access bill is moving to the House of Representatives after being passed by the Committee on Urban Issues this week, the Springfield News-Leader reported .

Health care institutions registered with the Department of Health and Senior Services would be allowed to distribute hypodermic needles or syringes without violating drug paraphernalia laws, according to the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Holly Rehder.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Providing needles to drug users for free "works on multiple levels," said David Stoecker, a recovering addict and the director of nonprofit Better Life in Recovery.

"If you look at the incidents of HIV and hepatitis C, unfortunately, we have increasing numbers of people that are testing positive," Stoecker said. "We are going to see a huge reduction in those numbers whenever we have a place people can bring in used syringes and get fresh."

He said that having a needle exchange program will increase the likelihood addicts will one day seek treatment because they've found a place where people care about their health and offer information regarding treatment.

"To have someone say, 'We care about you. We want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. ... And if you ever decide you need help with anything come back here and talk to us,"' Stoecker said. "Then, when they have that narrow window when they want help, they know where to get it. We are able to reach that hard-to-reach population."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy