House passes $99M more for K-12

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A budget proposal with close to $99 million more for Missouri K-12 public schools next fiscal year and stable higher education funding passed the state House on Wednesday.

If enacted, the plan would meet funding goals for elementary and secondary education as outlined in state law. It also would add another $10 million for school busing and includes $50 million more for early childhood education.

The proposal is part of a budget package outlining roughly $28 billion in state spending for the fiscal year beginning in July. The budget still needs final approval from senators.

Republican House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick lauded Missouri for funding K-12 education "at record levels, while we have teachers protesting in capitols in Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky and a constitutional funding crisis in Kansas."

"This body and our partners in the Senate have shown a commitment to funding K-12 education that most of the neighboring states that surround us have not," Fitzpatrick told colleagues on the House floor.

But some House Democrats argued the budget plan still wouldn't give schools enough money, even though the final allocation is $50 million more than what senators initially voted for.

"Either way, we're underfunding education," St. Louis Rep. Peter Merideth said. "It's hard to argue with that contention, because the schools don't have the funding they need."