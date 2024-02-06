House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City

Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City.
On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of America and the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP).
The two organizations partnered to give Barkley and his daughter the renovated and fully furnished three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch house completely mortgage-free.
Dustin Luce, co-founder of VAREP, said the donation of the home was made possible through its national "House a Vet" initiative, which helps veterans overcome barriers to housing by placing them directly in a home of their own. Luce said VAREP works with financial institutions such as Bank of America to secure donated homes and renovates a select number each year to give away.
"What we do is we take these homes and we revitalize them," Luce said. "We turn them from a blight to a bright spot and then we look for a veteran in the local community who needs a home."
Barkley said he first read about the program a few months ago on a friends Facebook post. He said he applied and was later contacted by VAREP. Looking at his new home, Barkley said he was "blown away."
He said the money saved from not having to pay a monthly mortgage will go toward private school for his daughter.
"The opportunities are endless," Barkley said. "I'm just trying to build a foundation for her to keep growing."
The house was stocked with food in the pantry and refrigerator, there was a barbecue grill on the deck and even chickens in the coop of the big backyard, all donated by Bank of America.
Before being renovated, the house was in poor condition, according to Richard Coughlin, Market Executive for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, a Bank of America company, in Frontenac, Missouri.
"It was in very rough shape," Coughlin said. "A lot of termite damage, and not well cared for. A ton of work was done to restore the house and get it in a shape worthy of the sacrifice Justin has given to all of us."
According to a news release from VAREP, Barkley grew up in a small farm town in the boot heel of Missouri and, during his junior year of high school, decided to enlist in the Air Force. He did multiple tours of duty in Qatar, Jordan and Dubai.
Barkley was a Senior Airman and worked in fire protection as a journeyman, as well as assisting in building a base and maintaining flight lines.
After serving for six years, Barkley decided to leave active duty in order to be an active father to his daughter. Barkley now serves as a Deputy of Transportation for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
The house was also furnished with a flagpole in the front yard where Barkley raised flags for the Air Force and the United States of America. He then led a gathering of friends and family in the Pledge of Allegiance.
