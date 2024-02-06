House donated to Air Force veteran in Scott City

Air Force veteran Justin Barkley followed his daughter, Iva, who was shouting with joy, as she ran from room to room through their new home in Scott City.

On Thursday, April 20, Barkley was handed the keys to the house by representatives of Bank of America and the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP).

The two organizations partnered to give Barkley and his daughter the renovated and fully furnished three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch house completely mortgage-free.

Dustin Luce, co-founder of VAREP, said the donation of the home was made possible through its national "House a Vet" initiative, which helps veterans overcome barriers to housing by placing them directly in a home of their own. Luce said VAREP works with financial institutions such as Bank of America to secure donated homes and renovates a select number each year to give away.

"What we do is we take these homes and we revitalize them," Luce said. "We turn them from a blight to a bright spot and then we look for a veteran in the local community who needs a home."

Iva Barkley sees her new bedroom in her new home for the first time. The completely renovated and furnished home was donated to Iva and her dad, Justin Barkley, an Air Force Veteran, by Bank of America and the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals on Thursday, April 20, in Scott City. Danny Walter

Barkley said he first read about the program a few months ago on a friends Facebook post. He said he applied and was later contacted by VAREP. Looking at his new home, Barkley said he was "blown away."