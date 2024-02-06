Hotshots license suspension to start this week

The suspension was levied against the establishment for failing to prevent or suppress a "violent quarrel" — which is required in section 5-53 of the city's code — by allowing the alleged perpetrators of the March 4 shooting — that left five injured and three in custody — into the bar and grill with weapons. The suspension was initially for 21 days and was set to take effect March 24.

The start date was delayed after Hotshots notified the city of its intention to appeal the suspension.

The review board members found the city had a right to suspend the license because the business was responsible for an employee's failure to properly scan the alleged shooters for weapons prior to entry. That employee has since been terminated.

However, board members decided to shorten the suspension because of the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the shooting to prevent future incidents and the fact it was Hotshots' first time before the board.