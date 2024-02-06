Hosting NCAA playoff game benefits school, community, officials say

Southeast Missouri State University’s postseason playoff football game in Cape Girardeau this weekend is expected to generate significantly more revenue and valuable national exposure than it will cost the university to host it, according to school officials.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Houck Stadium in the first-round NCAA playoff game between the 12th-ranked Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks and 13th-ranked Illinois State University Redbirds.

The Redhawks won a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship last weekend by virtue of a 31-24 win over Murray State, finishing with a regular season record of 9-3, and were selected to host Saturday’s playoff game through an NCAA bid process.

This marks the second consecutive year, and only the second time in school history, Southeast has hosted a first-round playoff game.

Last year, Southeast submitted a $70,000 bid to the NCAA to host a playoff game against Stony Brook University. Southeast won that game but was defeated in the second round of the playoffs, losing on the road to Weber State in Ogden, Utah, the following week.

Southeast Missouri State University head foot ball coach Tom Matukewicz, right, links arms with Redhawks players as part of a pre-game ritual before the Redhawks 28-14 win over Stony Brook on Nov. 24, 2018, at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

This year, Southeast officials have declined to say how much they bid to host Saturday’s game, although it is said to be in the $80,000 range.

“My preference would be not to disclose the amount we bid,” said Southeast director of athletics Brady Barke. “The reason being, it’s a competitive process, and so institutions submit sealed bids and the amounts are never disclosed by the NCAA so institutions don’t know what the other institutions’ bids were.”

Although he did not release the bid figure, Barke said the $80,000 cited by at least one media outlet “was not the total bid amount submitted.”

In reference to last year’s $70,000 bid, Barke said, “We felt comfortable with being able to submit a bid that was at least that or better again this year. We definitely were aggressive trying to get a home game.”

The NCAA requires a minimum bid of $30,000 to host a first-round playoff game, $40,000 for hosting in the second round, “and then they go up to $50,000 as you progress through the playoffs,” Barke said, adding the possibility of Southeast hosting additional playoff games is extremely small because other teams are ranked and seeded higher than the Redhawks.

ESPN Radio sportscaster Erik Sean, left, interviews Southeast Missouri State University head football coach Tom Tuke Matukewicz on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, on the Southeast Coach's Show. Between them is the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference football championship trophy. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

Bringing an NCAA playoff football game to Cape Girardeau, he said, “is not only good for the community, but also, quite frankly, gives us our best chance to win a football game, which is ultimately what we’re trying to do.”

Southeast is riding a 13-game home winning streak. The last time the Redhawks lost at Houck Stadium was Nov. 4, 2017.

Barke said the money Southeast is spending to host Saturday’s game is a good investment.

“Last year, we were able to generate about $75,000 in ticket sales alone,” he said. “We’re anticipating a ticket sales number that would be similar to where we were a year ago, but with only one other (playoff) game to base that on, it’s still a little bit of an unknown.”

The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau has also approved a funding request for $10,000 to help underwrite game expenses, and the university can apply for additional playoff funding through the Ohio Valley Conference, Barke said.